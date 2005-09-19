San Francisco Awaits New De Young Museum

This October, one of San Francisco's resurrected cultural landmarks will open to the public. The de Young museum was founded in 1895 in the Golden Gate Park, but 1989's Loma Prieta earthquake left the structure irrevocably damaged.

Voters here twice rejected bond measures to pay for a replacement for the building, so socialite Dede Wilsey led a campaign to finance one.

The new museum will feature paintings by Richard Diebenkorn, Robert Motherwell and Mark Rothko. Also, Gerhard Richter and sculptor Andy Goldsworthy were commissioned to create works.

