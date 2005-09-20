© 2022
Turin Brakes Find Stride on Third Release

Published September 20, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Gale Paridjanian and Olly Knights, the Turin Brakes.
Turin Brakes is a modern folk-pop duo out of Britain whose influences include Sebadoh, Prince, and the Black Crowes. They've recently released their third album, JackInABox, on Astralwerks Records.

The two-man group from South London cloistered themselves in the studio to make the record -- a far cry from their pilgrimage to Los Angeles to work with producer Tony Hoffer on 2003's Ether Song. The result is a more straightforward approach to folk, pop and California-style rock.

