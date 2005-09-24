Messages Delivered by Anagram

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from Sept. 18: Name a well-known book in seven letters. Hint: it's spelled as a solid word. And it's so well known that many people can "quote" from it by heart. Add three letters to the end of this title and the result will name a late writer and TV personality, with four letters in the first name and six letters in the last. What book is it and who is this celebrity?

Answer: Genesis... Gene Siskel.

Winner: Paige Byrne Shortal of Union, Missouri.

Challenge from Sept. 25: Think of a four-letter word starting with O. Change one of its letters to a new letter and rearrange to get a new four-letter word that's a synonym of the first. Then change one of its letters to a new letter and rearrange to get a third four-letter word that's a synonym of the first two. What words are these?

