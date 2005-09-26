Out of the Army, and On to Pop Stardom

British singer-songwriter James Blunt stops by to perform music drawn from his debut album, Back to Bedlam.

Before venturing into the music industry, Blunt served a four-year stint in the British Army, where he spent time in war-torn Kosovo. He also joined in guarding Queen Elizabeth.

Blunt's big break came at 2003's South By Southwest music convention, where he caught the attention of Linda Perry, the former leader of 4 Non Blondes who has gone on to become a successful producer.

Blunt, 28, signed to Perry's Custard Records label, and Perry lent her production skills to Back to Bedlam. Blunt's record also includes the work of Beck producer Tom Rothrock.

