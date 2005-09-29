Decades Later, Neil Young Continues to Rock

In 1966, Neil Young joined L.A. rock band Buffalo Springfield; they split up three albums later due to inter-band fighting and their lack of commercial success. Young then meandered from band to band, including Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, while doing a lot of solo work as well.

Over the years, Young has been called the "Godfather of Grunge," and "The King of Punk." His new acoustic-based album is Praire Wind (Reprise). It is being considered a follow-up to his Harvest (1972) and Harvest Moon (1992) albums. This interview originally aired on Nov. 5, 1992.

