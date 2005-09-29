Stretching the Senses in 'Touch the Sound'

In the cavernous main hall of New York's Grand Central Terminal, Evelyn Glennie is drumming as passers-by stop to watch and listen. Glennie -- who has been deaf since she was 12 -- is absorbing the sound. It is a scene in a new documentary, called Touch the Sound, featuring the Scottish percussionist.

The film was made by the German director Thomas Riedelsheimer, who says that just as Glennie feels the sound, he wants his viewers to see the sound. Riedelsheimer is best known in the United States for his documentary Rivers and Tides about the artist Andy Goldsworthy.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.