© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unraveling the Ties of Abramoff and DeLay

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 1, 2006 at 11:56 AM CST
Rep. Tom DeLay has stepped down from his post as House Majority Leader.
Getty Images
Rep. Tom DeLay has stepped down from his post as House Majority Leader.

The lobbying scandal that has engulfed the career of Jack Abramoff and threatened that of Rep. Tom DeLay was first reported two years ago, by Washington Post reporter Susan Schmidt. R. Jeffrey Smith, her colleague at The Post, is covering the DeLay angle of the story.

Abramoff recently pled guilty to felony charges of using millions of dollars in the hopes that it would bring preferential treatment for his clients. Much of the congressional campaign contributions and political favors were funded by American Indian tribes.

In the face of mounting public concern over the ethics of lobbying, Congress is contemplating new legislation. The proposals range from limiting the access of former members who now work as lobbyists to restricting the gifts and expenses lawmakers can receive.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross