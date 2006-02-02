© 2022
Boehner: An 'Insider's Insider'

Published February 2, 2006 at 6:42 PM CST

Stephen Koff of The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer talks to Melissa Block about Rep. John Boehner, the new House majority leader. Koff calls him "an insider's insider," but says Boehner's past relationships with lobbyists may make it tough for him to enforce sweeping lobbying reform. Koff says Boehner unveiled a slow and cautious approach to reform, reminding his colleagues that Democrats, too, have had their scandals.

