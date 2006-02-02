Boehner: An 'Insider's Insider'

Stephen Koff of The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer talks to Melissa Block about Rep. John Boehner, the new House majority leader. Koff calls him "an insider's insider," but says Boehner's past relationships with lobbyists may make it tough for him to enforce sweeping lobbying reform. Koff says Boehner unveiled a slow and cautious approach to reform, reminding his colleagues that Democrats, too, have had their scandals.

