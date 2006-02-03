© 2022
Grammy Special: David Bowie

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 3, 2006 at 5:43 PM CST
David Bowie in a live show from 2003.
It's been over 30 years since David Bowie created the gender-bending Ziggy Stardust, and produced the now classic album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. On Tuesday, the musician and songwriter will receive a 2006 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.

Since helping to invent glam-rock, Bowie has produced albums for Lou Reed and Iggy Pop, and collaborated with Brian Eno. The legendary performer also starred in the films The Man Who Fell to Earth, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, and Basquiat. His latest album is Reality.

This interview originally aired on Sept. 4, 2002.

Terry Gross
