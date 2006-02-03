© 2022
Neil Young Lets the 'Prairie Wind' Blow

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 3, 2006 at 11:33 AM CST

Neil Young has been very active in the past several years. He has lent his voice to songs to help America heal from its wounds suffered on Sept 11, 2001 -- and more recently, in the massive flooding in New Orleans.

His new album, Prairie Wind, is being hailed as a return to the wistful, wind-blown vistas of his most popular work, from Harvest and Harvest Moon. The songs represent a return from the more conceptual world of Greendale, Young's 2003 release that led to a national stage tour with actors and dramatic interpretation of the music.

But that dramatic urge has not yet left Young altogether: David Dye caught up with him in Nashville, where the singer was has been filming a new concert film due out later in 2005. The project, which incorporates much of Prairie Wind, is being helmed by director Jonathan Demme.

This interview originally aired on Oct. 17, 2005.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
