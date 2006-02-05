© 2022
Two Ps, Please

By Will Shortz
Published February 5, 2006 at 8:50 AM CST

Puzzle master Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from Jan. 29: A spoonerism. (Exchange the initial consonant sounds of words in one phrase to get a new phrase. For example: wild cherry, spoonerised, is child wary.) Name a popular tourist spot in Europe. There are four letters in the first word and six letters in the second. Spoonerise it, and you'll get a new phrase meaning got drunk. What phrases are these?

Answer: Blue Grotto = "Grew Blotto"

Winner: Jenzi Silverman of St. Louis Park, Minn.

Challenge from Feb. 5: From Margaret Pendergast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts: Name a traditional means of sending a communication, in eight letters. It contains the letter "R." Drop the "R" and rearrange the remaining letters to name another means of communication, in seven letters. This is a modern means of communication. Hint: Both words start with the same letter. What words are these?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
