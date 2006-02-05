Two Ps, Please

Puzzle master Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from Jan. 29: A spoonerism. (Exchange the initial consonant sounds of words in one phrase to get a new phrase. For example: wild cherry, spoonerised, is child wary.) Name a popular tourist spot in Europe. There are four letters in the first word and six letters in the second. Spoonerise it, and you'll get a new phrase meaning got drunk. What phrases are these?

Answer: Blue Grotto = "Grew Blotto"

Winner: Jenzi Silverman of St. Louis Park, Minn.

Challenge from Feb. 5: From Margaret Pendergast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts: Name a traditional means of sending a communication, in eight letters. It contains the letter "R." Drop the "R" and rearrange the remaining letters to name another means of communication, in seven letters. This is a modern means of communication. Hint: Both words start with the same letter. What words are these?

