'Slow New York' with Richard Julian

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 7, 2006 at 4:37 PM CST
Richard Julian
Richard Julian

Though he has toured with Norah Jones as a guitarist, Richard Julian also has a distinguished solo career of his own.

His previous album, Good Life, was voted as best album of the year in the Independent Music Awards. He has followed it up with Slow New York, hailed by critics as a worthy follow-up.

Based in New York City, Julian co-wrote two songs on the Norah Jones album Feels Like Home. His admirers include Jill Sobule, Randy Newman and Bonnie Raitt.

Among Julian's other side projects is a Willie Nelson tribute band, the Little Willies.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
