Traveling on the Thruway of Love

"My name is Michael Fazio and I'm here with my lifelong partner and dearest friend, Sonya Baker."

That's how a recent story told by Michael Fazio and Sonya Baker began, in Murray, Ky. But the story of how their relationship began has a much more unique starting point: a tollbooth.

The pair first met on the thruway, where Fazio worked for 17 years as a toll collector. And what started as an innocent flirtation eventually evolved into secret signs -- and an offer of dinner.

Baker and Fazio have since gotten married, and they can agree on at least one thing: They'll be traveling together from now on.

