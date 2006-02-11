Colorful Lessons in 'How to Be a Good Dog'

Sometimes it can be difficult to know how to behave, especially if you're a dog. How to Be a Good Dog, written and illustrated by Gail Page, offers some ideas -- from a cat, no less.

Page's picture book, written by and for a dog lover, follows a sometimes troublesome but lovable canine named BoBo who learns how to be... himself, only better. "The pictures [in this book] are pleasing and, to my eye, beautiful," says children's literature author and expert Daniel Pinkwater. "At the same time, they're genuinely funny. This, to me, is the best thing possible. And it's hard to do."

