The Avett Brothers: 'Four Thieves Gone'

As a band, the Avett Brothers hasn't been around for long. But for brothers Scott and Seth Avett, the project has been a long time coming.

From the group's earliest days in 1998, when Scott Avett started playing on porches and sidewalks with friends, their approach to country and bluegrass has continued to evolve. And what began as a side project soon took on a life of its own, culminating in Country Was, the group's 2002 debut.

In the same year, upright bass player Bob Crawford became a permanent member of the band. Since then, they've hit the road for long stretches of tour dates, building a fan base drawn to their sincere mix of bluegrass, pop and folk. And in 2003, the trio recorded A Carolina Jubilee.

Although they've remained true to their North Carolina roots, the Avett Brothers are currently on the road with their "Dogs & Thieves" tour to support their most recent album, Four Thieves Gone: The Robbinsville Sessions.

A portion of this interview first ran on Feb. 6, 2006.

