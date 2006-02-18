© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Gold Medal, Lost in a Flash

By Scott Simon
Published February 18, 2006 at 11:33 AM CST

SCOTT SIMON, Host:

Until he finally said, She definitely styled a little too hard there. Snowboard racing, pipelining, the half pipe, the double half calf mocha- chino, and whatever they call the other new Olympic sports, were included to bring a little new zing into the old games. You can't want to put their flash zing and bling on primetime TV and then expect young performers to act with the circumspection of Condoleezza Rice.

SIMON: 00 in the morning, morning after morning, to achieve something. And last night she suggested to reporters in a conference call that what they called showboating she considers joy. I was having fun, she said. Snowboarding is fun. I was ahead. I wanted to share my enthusiasm with the crowd. I messed up. Oh well. It happens. It does.

(SOUNDBITE OF ELLA FITZGERALD SONG)

SIMON: Ella. Who else. Eighteen minutes past the hour. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon