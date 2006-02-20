Dion Rediscovers the Blues on 'Bronx'

As a teen idol, Dion rose to fame in the late 1950s and early '60s, first with the Belmonts and then as a solo artist. But the voice behind such classic oldies as "The Wanderer" and "Runaround Sue" is now crooning the blues.

With the release of Bronx in Blue, Dion revisits his roots -- and the songs that influenced his own career as a young singer in New Yorks' Bronx borough.

On the CD, Dion covers the songs of blues giants Robert Johnson, Howlin' Wolf and Jimmy Reed, to name a few.

The uncomplicated approach to the music has won acclaim from fans and critics, who have hailed the man considered to be a pioneer of doo-wop for his astute guitar playing and unvarnished style.

This interview originally aired on January 31, 2006.

