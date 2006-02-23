Derek Trucks Band, Singing the World Alive

Derek Trucks has been playing guitar since he was 9. Now his innovative style shows influences from Buddy Guy to John Coltrane and Charlie Parker. His band's new album, Songlines, relates to a belief among Australian aborigines that things are sung into existence.

Trucks also plays in the Allman Brothers Band -- he's the nephew of Allman Brothers drummer Butch. And he has another claim to fame: He was the youngest person on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

Trucks, who is married to musician Susan Tedeschi, says his band's tours are a little different now that he's a father. But one thing hasn't changed: When they're on the road, the group listens to the music of wherever they are, soaking up a different way of life.

