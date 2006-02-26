E.T., Phone Home with the Answers

Puzzle master Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from Feb. 19: From Eric Berlin of Milford, Connecticut: Think of two different words meaning desire. Add the same letter in front of each of them, and you'll get two new words, each meaning "to get rid of." What words are these?

Answer: P, added to "itch" and "urge," gives you PITCH and PURGE

Winner: Avie Katz of Cupertino, California.

Challenge from Feb. 26: Take the phrase, "take bets on." Rearrange those 10 letters to name something to eat. What is it?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.