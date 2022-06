Pop-rock band Dirtie Blonde is the brainchild of Aimie Miriello, who sought to combine singer/songwriter influences with, in her words, the energy of a band that rocks out. Her music is vulnerable, honest, and surprisingly catchy.

In the band, Miriello is backed by Jay Dmuchowski and Sean Kipe on guitar, Dean Moore on bass, and Tim Perez playing drums. The band's eponymous debut will be released in the spring of 2006 on Jive Records.

