Jazzing Up the Rock: The New Standards

The New Standards are making waves by reinterpreting their favorite songs in a jazz mode. In a kind of Super Group lineup, John Munson of Semisonic fame plays bass and sings, Chan Poling of the Suburbs plays piano and also contributes vocals, and Steve Roehm is on vibraphone.

In reshaping classic, even iconic songs, the New Standards shies away from imitation or mimicry, instead taking a minimalist approach to interpreting the Replacements' "I Will Dare," the Clash's "London Calling" and David Bowie's "All The Young Dudes," among others.

The Minneapolis band's self-titled debut is out now on Tinderbox Music.

