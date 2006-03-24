The Subdudes Mix Gumbo 'Behind the Levee'

When the Subdudes got back together in 2002, fans of their musical gumbo rejoiced. Four years later, the band is running strong with a style of roots-rock that is made to be played live. Their latest CD was produced by Keb Mo.

An homage to old New Orleans -- the band first played there in 1987 -- Behind the Levee relies on guitar, accordion and tambourine to back up the well-shaped harmonies of singer Tommy Malone and his fellow singers.

With elements of bluegrass and zydeco accenting a time-tested approach to rock, the band -- Malone, John Magnie, Steve Amedée, Tim Cook and Jimmy Messa -- bridge the gap between their roots, which extend from New Orleans to Denver and beyond.

