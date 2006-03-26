© 2022
Mi, Mi, Mi, Mi...

By Will Shortz
Published March 26, 2006 at 8:00 AM CST

Challenge from March 19: Think of a familiar three-word phrase in the form of "in the blank." The word that fills the blank will start with the letter "S." Move the "S" to the end and you'll get another familiar phrase in the form of "in the blank." What phrases are these?

Answer: In the swing... in the wings

Winner: Pamela Kielty of Bowling Green, Ky.

Challenge from March 26: From David Rudofsky of Sleepy Hollow, New York: Take the name of a geographical area in the New World (in the western hemisphere). It's popular with tourists, and has seven letters in its name, one of which is an "A." Change that "A" to an "S" and rearrange the result to name a geographical area in the Old World, also popular with tourists. What places are these?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
