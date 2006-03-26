Mi, Mi, Mi, Mi...

Puzzle master Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from March 19: Think of a familiar three-word phrase in the form of "in the blank." The word that fills the blank will start with the letter "S." Move the "S" to the end and you'll get another familiar phrase in the form of "in the blank." What phrases are these?

Answer: In the swing... in the wings

Winner: Pamela Kielty of Bowling Green, Ky.

Challenge from March 26: From David Rudofsky of Sleepy Hollow, New York: Take the name of a geographical area in the New World (in the western hemisphere). It's popular with tourists, and has seven letters in its name, one of which is an "A." Change that "A" to an "S" and rearrange the result to name a geographical area in the Old World, also popular with tourists. What places are these?

