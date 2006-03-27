© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Coming Crisis: Water, Not Oil

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 27, 2006 at 11:00 AM CST

Apart from concerns over energy and oil resources, economists say a global shortage of water would curtail the world's ability to raise food -- perhaps by 2025. Fred Pearce is an environmental and development consultant at New Scientist. His new book is When the Rivers Run Dry.

In the book, subtitled "The Defining Crisis of the Twenty-First Century," Pearce surveys levels of water resources and efficiency in more than 30 countries, sketching a picture of the future of the world's rivers.

Rivers have long been humanity's main source of fresh water. And from the Colorado River -- the first big success for U.S. engineers in taming a powerful river -- to China's long-running Yangzte River dam project, Pearce measures the long-term effects of dams.

His subjects range from the water disputes that often result from localized management plans to the effects on communities that have developed a unique culture over hundreds of years of living along riverbanks.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross