The Shifting Poles of New Globalization

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 30, 2006 at 11:00 AM CST

The most frightening thing the United States could do to Iran, short of attacking it, is to leave Iraq, says New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. The second most frightening thing for Iran, he says, would be a U.S. success in Iraq.

Friedman has written a new book about globalization, The World is Flat: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century. His previous book on the subject is The Lexus and the Olive Tree. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for his work. More recently, his columns have covered the Bush administration's tax cuts, the situation in Iran, and the Dubai Ports deal.

