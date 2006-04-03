A Solo Ray Davies Peers into 'Other People's Lives'

After more than 40 years as the Kinks' lead singer and primary songwriter, Ray Davies has released his first solo studio recording, Other People's Lives.

Despite the album's title, the music is really about him, the 61-year-old Davies tells Melissa Block. He says the characters in his songs are a reflection of who he is.

Ray and his brother Dave formed the Kinks, one of the most enduring bands from the 1960s British Invasion of American rock 'n' roll. The band's hits include "You Really Got Me," "Lola" and "All Day and All of the Night."

