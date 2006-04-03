Young Republic: A Studied Approach to Sound

"Strength in numbers" is a concept that applies to The Young Republic, a group of nine musicians studying at Boston's Berklee College of Music. They summon a range of instruments for their music, including multiple guitars, drums and upright bass, cello, violin, viola, flute, piano, pedal steel and the djembe (African drum). The combination of these instruments leads to a melodic and elegant sound that critics have compared to Belle & Sebastian.

The band was formed in fall of 2004, and its short history has been eventful: Members have been replaced, three albums have been released and they have gone on a national tour in a homemade trailer. Music is recorded after school wherever they can find space to play.

The band arranged and produced its latest album, Modern Plays, which was released in February. The album was recorded over the course of 10 months in Boston and Nashville.

Copyright 2006 XPN