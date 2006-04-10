Giant Rabbit Menaces English Farmers

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with a Wallace and Grommit moment, the real life curse of the monster rabbit. Furious villagers in England say a giant rabbit is munching up the leeks, onions and carrots in their gardens. They've spotted the brown and black monster, as they call it, and it's bigger than a dog. It leaves behind huge paw prints. To protect their greens, the gardeners have hired armed guards. But they predict the were-rabbit will probably outsmart them. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.