Sonya Kitchell's Precocious Debut: 'Cold Day'

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 10, 2006 at 12:44 PM CDT

Emerging musical wunderkind Sonya Kitchell has just released an EP, Cold Day. At just 16 years old, Kitchell's talents as a songwriter and vocalist are inspiring awe.

The singer credits jazz standards with influencing her phrasing. And while she has embraced influences from Carole King to Van Morrisson, Kitchell makes her own music: All of the songs on Cold Day were written by her.

After first learning to play on a piano, Kitchell has branched out to voice lessons, guitar and music theory. The result is a brand of jazz that sounds much more sophisticated than her age would indicate.

This session originally aired Oct. 18, 2005.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
