Will Hoge: Old-Fashioned Rock from the South

XPN | By David Dye,
Philip Reeves
Published April 13, 2006 at 1:55 PM CDT

Will Hoge grew up in Nashville with a musician father who advised him to stay in school and not go into the music business. "I paid real close attention to that, as you can tell," Hoge says. He left Western Kentucky University, started a band and self-released a live album, Carousel.

Known for energetic live shows, Hoge and his band play straight-forward rock 'n' roll with some twang and elements of an old-style soul revue. After a stint with Atlantic Records, Hoge is back on his own again with a new offering, The Man Who Killed Love, that was released this month.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
