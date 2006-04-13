Will Hoge: Old-Fashioned Rock from the South

Will Hoge grew up in Nashville with a musician father who advised him to stay in school and not go into the music business. "I paid real close attention to that, as you can tell," Hoge says. He left Western Kentucky University, started a band and self-released a live album, Carousel.

/ /

Known for energetic live shows, Hoge and his band play straight-forward rock 'n' roll with some twang and elements of an old-style soul revue. After a stint with Atlantic Records, Hoge is back on his own again with a new offering, The Man Who Killed Love, that was released this month.

Copyright 2006 XPN