'Now You See It': The Comedy of Harry Shearer

Versatile performer Harry Shearer is an actor, writer and radio-show host. He's the voice of Montgomery Burns, Waylon Smithers, Principal Skinner and other characters on TV's The Simpsons, and he's a featured actor in the mockumentaries This Is Spinal Tap and A Mighty Wind.

He also has a new DVD and CD out, which compile some of his funniest material. The DVD, Now You See It, features sketches from the 1980s that appeared on Saturday Night Live and HBO, and includes spoofs of Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes and magician David Copperfield.

Shearer talks to Robert Siegel about the new releases -- and how much he enjoys satirizing TV news anchors.

