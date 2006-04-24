The Stills, Updating the Post-Punk Sound

The members of the Montreal quartet The Stills put their own spin on the post-punk genre started by Echo and the Bunnymen in the early '80s.

The inspiration from their sound comes from a four-track recording machine they bought from a friend who needed money. They ended up in Greenwich Village in New York City, sleeping on couches and writing songs.

By 2003, The Stills had been picked up by Vice Records, but what really brought them to the forefront was performing live shows with bands such as The Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Interpol.

Their first full-length album, Logic Will Break Your Heart, was released in October of that year. Their latest album, Without Feathers, is released in May.

