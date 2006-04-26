The Go! Team: Ridiculously Fun

The Go! Team has a very homemade sound. That's because band leader Ian Parton put the music together in his Brighton, England bedroom before recruiting other Team members. The result is dizzying one of the most immediate albums of good-time anthems in recent memory: Thunder, Lightning, Strike.

The multi-national ensemble first made waves in Britain with their infectious single "Junior Kickstart." Since then, the group has continued mining the retro influences of early hip-hop, cheerleading squads, Saturday morning cartoons, '70s TV theme music and '90s noise-pop to create a ridiculously fun blend of modern indie music.

With the success of Thunder, Lightning, Strike and its infectious single "Ladyflash," The Go! Team can definitely be credited with teaching the indie kids to dance.

Copyright 2006 XPN