Chris Isaak Offers His Best

If nothing else, Chris Isaak's more than two decade-long recording career proves that he is a man who sticks to his guns. Fortunately, his songwriting talent speaks for itself, as his stylish, modernized take on classic 50s and 60s rock n'roll and rockabilly has earned him both critical and commerical acclaim. Backed by his longtime band Silvertone, hits like "Wicked Game" and "Somebody's Cryin'" have ensured Isaak continued longevity in the future.

Following Isaak's graduation from college, Isaak formed the band Silvertone, which has remained his backing band ever since. 1985 saw the release of his first album, also titled Silvertone, to a universally warm critical reception. Though subsequent albums met with similar praise, it wasn't until David Lynch used the song "Wicked Game" in his 1995 film Wild at Heart that Isaak broke through to the mainstream, with the single charting in the top 10 nationwide.

His newest release, a greatest hits compilation titled The Best of Chris Isaak, is a carefully selected collection of Isaak's most popular fan favorites. While his highest-charting singles are of course present, the inclusion of excellent album tracks like "San Francisco Days" and "Dancin" elevate the record above other best of compilations.

