Silverman and 'Jesus Is Magic,' Now on DVD

Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman's concert film Jesus is Magic is about to come out on DVD. It's the screen version of her one-woman off-Broadway stage show, with scenes performed before a live audience interwoven with musical numbers and backstage shots. Silverman's act tends to walk the line between irreverent and possibly offensive, with jokes about Sept. 11, AIDS and the Holocaust. This interview originally aired Nov. 9, 2005.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.