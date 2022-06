London after the Blitz might be seen as bombed-out literary turf. And Sarah Waters' fourth novel, The Night Watch, has what we expect of war-time Londoners: bravery, fear and sometimes, heroism.

But Waters builds this historical tale around lesbian characters, and in telling the story backwards, starting in 1947, she strips layers off complex and complicated lives.

