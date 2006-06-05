Camera Obscura: Delicate, Shimmering Pop

Scottish sextet Camera Obscura crafts delicate, shimmering indie-pop that rewards repeated listens. Featuring the airy vocals and literate lyrics of Tracyanne Campbell, the songs convey a deceptive simplicity that belies their poignancy.

Camera Obscura formed in Glasgow (also home to its kindred spirits in Belle & Sebastian) in 1996, releasing singles on and off until the 2001 release of Biggest Blue Hi-Fi. Produced by Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch, the album garnered praise from critics and listeners alike, notably landing Camera Obscura on BBC DJ John Peel's list of 2001's most promising bands. Underacheivers Please Try Harder, Camera Obscura's second album (and first to be available in the U.S.), was released in 2004 to continued critical acclaim.

The band's new record, Let's Get Out Of This Country, is due for release on both sides of the Atlantic this week. The album finds the band continuing to mature and develop as both musicians and songwriters, especially on the upbeat single "Lloyd, I'm Ready To Be Heartbroken."

