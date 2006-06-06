David Ford: No Apologies Necessary

Having left his longtime band Easyworld, David Ford initially wanted to make demos to sell during his live performances in the U.K. Instead, he ended up spending a winter in his basement studio making his debut album, I Sincerely Apologise For All The Trouble I've Caused.

Recorded without a producer or label, the album (finally released here in May) has since sparked widespread interest in Ford's brooding songcraft. Ford has been compared to singer-songwriters from Bob Dylan to Kurt Cobain -- though Damien Rice is a more obvious and direct comparison -- but he's a unique and exciting talent in his own right.

Copyright 2006 XPN