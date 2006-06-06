© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indonesia Follows Earthquake with Immunizations

Published June 6, 2006 at 7:25 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

East Timor's neighbor, Indonesia, is still contending with the aftermath of last month's earthquake. In an effort to stop the spread of disease, Indonesia says it will begin immunizing thousands of people against tetanus and measles.

Right now, the survivors are more concerned about getting fed. Truckloads of rice were supposed to reach survivors today, but were delayed by what are described as bureaucratic problems. The government also angered survivors by limiting cash relief payments until after a damage assessment is finished.

(Soundbite of music)

MONTAGNE: This is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.