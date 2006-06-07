Orchestrating Mixed-Media Art with Mentos

Two months ago, we reported on the Web video phenomenon of Mentos and Diet Coke. The mint candies combine with the soda to create an explosive geyser.

But a new video on the Internet transforms that rudimentary concept into a highly choreographed routine, complete with funky soundtrack.

Two men in Maine, Fritz Grobe and Stephen Voltz, took 101 bottles of Diet Coke and crafted a mesmerizing, two-minute Mentos and Diet Coke performance that they call "a spectacular, mint-powered version of the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas."

Melissa Block talks with Grobe and Voltz about their creation.

