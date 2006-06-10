© 2022
Goodman's 'Intuition' Examines Science of Truth

By Joe Palca
Published June 10, 2006 at 12:09 PM CDT

When the experiments of a young scientist at a struggling cancer research institute begin to pay off, his peers are thrilled. But Cliff Bannaker's colleague and girlfriend, Robin Decker, suspects that something is amiss. Are the results botched?

That question only begins the intrigue in Allegra Goodman's novel Intuition, which examines the intersections of science, ego and morality -- via a chilling mystery.

