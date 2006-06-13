Mason Jennings: Pop with Grace and Class

Singer/songwriter Mason Jennings is a storyteller first and foremost, but he also combines folk, blues and rock with subtle, effortless grace. Alternately backed by a band and accompanied only by his own guitar, Jennings' acoustic pop songs are honest, intimate and inviting.

After dropping out of high school in Pittsburgh at 16, Jennings traveled the country, gaining experience as both a musician before settling down in Minneapolis. His debut album, the self-released Mason Jennings, features just his voice and guitar, putting his talent for pop songwriting directly in the spotlight. In 2000, Birds Flying Away saw him joined by a two-piece band, but it wasn't until his third album, Century Spring, that he found a proper label to release his music.

Jennings's new album, the Isaac Brock-produced Boneclouds, finds him in top form. Though the production is cleaner and fuller sounding than on his earlier records, he maintains the level of intimacy and insight that his fans have come to expect.

Copyright 2006 XPN