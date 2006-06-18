Afghanistan Postcard: The Thrill of a Boat Ride

Afghanistan has experienced a number of startling changes in the 4 1/2 years since the overthrow of the Taliban. As the country opens up to the outside world, and as some Afghans feel more and more secure, they have begun experimenting with new businesses and investments.
Now, boat rides on a river north of Kabul offer a new form of entertainment and transport for an otherwise landlocked country.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Ivan Watson is currently based in Istanbul, Turkey. Following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has served as one of NPR's foreign "firemen," shuttling to and from hotspots around the Middle East and Central Asia.