Wisely: 'Alt-Pop' That Swings

Drawing from formidable influences such as The Beatles, David Bowie, Elvis Costello and Simon & Garfunkel, Willie Wisely -- a.k.a. "Wisely" -- creates a sound that he describes as "swing-alt-pop." Part of his distinctive approach comes from the upright bass, arch-top guitars and trombone that drive his singular style.

Raised in Minneapolis, Wisely began his career in the early '90s with his band The Willie Wisely Trio, which toured the Midwest frequently. When the group broke up, Wisely wrote the score for an independent film (1996's Tromeo and Juliet, then went on to produce two solo albums, She and Turbosherbert. In 2000, after several self-released titles under the name The Conquerors, Wisely relocated to Los Angeles and started playing shows under his own name. His most recent album, Parador, was released in January.

