In the World Cup, 'Tie' Is the New 'Win'

Commentator Bill Langworthy notes that in recent World Cup matches, some teams have been celebrating when they get ties. He's slightly bewildered by this concept, which seems to him faintly un-American.

At the World Cup Thursday, the U.S. team will face Ghana, and it's make or break for the Americans. They have to win -- and hope Italy does the same -- or they'll likely be out of the tournament.

Bill Langworthy is a writer in Los Angeles. He tied for third in the 1987 Massachusetts Regional Science Fair.

