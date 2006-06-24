A Batty Beach Trip

Brian Lies imagines a different kind of trip to the beach in his picture book, Bats at the Beach: Instead of sunlight-enhanced activity, the coastal scene here is a nocturnal one. The required skincare involves moon-tan lotion; the snacks are "bugmallows," and the company is batty.

Along the way, there's a message for kids: Bats aren't so bad, after all. Lies, an illustrator and author based in seaside Massachusetts, is donating a portion of all the proceeds from Bats at the Beach to Bat Conservation International.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.