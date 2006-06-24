© 2022
A Noah's Ark for Earth's Seeds

By Dan Charles
Published June 24, 2006 at 7:00 AM CDT
Cary Fowler is the executive director of the Global Crop Diversity Trust, based in Rome.

Norway has launched a unique construction project on the remote Norwegian island of Svalbard, halfway between the Arctic Circle and the North Pole. It's an underground vault for agricultural seeds, a kind of Noah's Ark for millions of varieties of wheat, rice, and hundreds of other crops that farmers no longer plant in their fields.

For a soft-spoken man from western Tennessee named Cary Fowler, it's the culmination of a lifelong -- and controversial -- campaign.

Dan Charles
Dan Charles is NPR's food and agriculture correspondent.
