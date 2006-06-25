Sangam Gives Traditional Music a New Direction

Sangam (SAHN-gahm) is a Hindi word that means confluence. It represents a meeting of rivers and a melding of waters.

The Sangam trio is a group that melds musical traditions. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd, Indian tabla master Zakir Hussain and the dynamic young drummer Eric Harland form the tributaries of this new sound.

Their music is not unlike a river: sometimes a trickle, sometimes a torrent, but always improvisational. The Sangam trio made its New York debut this past week, and Charles Lloyd and Zakir Hussain discussed their music.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.