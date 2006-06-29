Animal No More, Eric Burdon Goes to the Blues

Listen Listen • 0:00

Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer Eric Burdon was the lead singer for two seminal acts: the British invasion band the Animals, and the 70s funk group War. His distinctive growl is instantly recognizable on his new solo album, Soul of a Man.

Throughout his career, Burdon has worked with some legendary musicians, forming friendships with Nina Simone and Jimi Hendrix, to name two. After his stint with The Animals, Burdon turned to his solo work, and for a while tried his hand at acting (which he also discusses in this interview).

In the '70s, Burdon fronted the funk band WAR, and he explains how that band got started and the meaning behind their hit, "Spill the Wine". Burdon also talks about and plays a song, "Red Cross Store" from his new blues CD, Soul of a Man. Burdon explains where is his love of the blues comes from and why he always felt so close to the genre.

This interview originally aired on March 17, 2006.

