Plotting Strategy in the Gay-Marriage Debate: Pro

Supporters of gay marriage have suffered two high-profile defeats in recent days. The six justices of the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously reaffirmed the state's ban on same-sex marriage. And in New York, the Court of Appeals ruled 4-2 that denying same-sex couples the right to marry does not violate the state constitution.

The legal battles will continue this week. In California, the Court of Appeals faces a marathon day of arguments Monday in six cases about whether the state's constitution can exclude same-sex couples from marriage. Later in the week, the legislature in Massachusetts -- the only state where same-sex weddings are legal -- will consider a proposed constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage.

What's next for activists on each side of the issue? In the first of two perspectives, we find out what's on the mind of one advocate for same-sex marriage, Brad Sears. He's the executive director of the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation Law and Public Policy, a think-tank based at the UCLA. (Next week: A perspective from an opponent of gay marriage.)

